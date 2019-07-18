Scottsdale Realtor: ‘Tenacious’ Tocco turns chapters of tragedy into triumph

AWARE: Scottsdale Realtor Kimberly Tocco continues to advocate for suicide awareness meanwhile the Scottsdale reisdent offers her own sales proceeds to those in need — oftentimes her own clients. (Submitted photo)

With a new chapter of television stardom, Kimberly Tocco — also known as “Tenacious T” — opens doors to Scottsdale real estate from her life’s narrative of tragedy to triumph.

From restarting her life with a chapter as a single mother, to recalling chapters of losing a home, and even a teen son to suicide, Mrs. Tocco was not shy about describing what may have left some people in a permanent state of despair.

The married mother of four says she attributes her level of success to being both tenacious and grateful, she said.

“In the beginning, all I had is my tenacity,” Mrs. Tocco said of adopting the nickname “Tenacious T.”

In addition to donating about $300,000 of her commission to clients, Ms. Tocco, far right, gives 25-percent of her commission back to first responder and military clients. (Submitted photo)

While describing her path to reaching her level of success, she vividly recalled how one of her sons committed suicide eight years ago.

“My child died while we were waiting for the paramedics. We don’t know how we were going to function. We had to do something to memorialize him,” Mrs. Tocco said. “Either I could be a sad mom or a rock star mom. I chose to be a rock star mom.”

She began her mission of giving back to families after her family’s tragic loss of Jason, who was 13.

In honor of her son, aside from being involved with charity for underprivileged kids to play baseball, Mrs. Tocco has used her means and platform to speak about suicide awareness issues.

Changing the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide is on her list of missions, in addition to plans of releasing a book in the fall, as she constantly pursues making a positive impact on the lives of others.

She said it took some time before accepting that her son’s suicide was no accident.

“‘No, no, it was an accident.’ No, it was not,” she said, recalling conversations that she would have with others who “the second you say it was suicide,” wanted to know “what did you do?”

She did what anybody would do, she says. She mourned. And, while unable to completely understand why her star baseball player son, who was popular in class, chose to end his life, she resolved to help many families through the hurdles of home ownership .

In previous chapters of her life, before becoming a Realtor, she and her family struggled to pay bills after going through a short-sale.

“I want to help as many families as possible get into a home of their own and have stability. If that means I need to give up some of my commissions to make another family’s dream come true, I am more than happy to do it,” Mrs. Tocco said. — Kimberly Tocco, Scottsdale Realtor and resident

She detailed how the family was “bounced around in rentals” in 2013, two years after her son’s death, and how she was determined to get her real estate license. She attained her license in March 2013 after experiencing first-hand how many agents did not want to help her family get a home .

However, using her tenacity and newfound career, she got her family into a place they call, “home.”

“When I got the keys to that house, my children were running around and my husband had a foundation under his seat. It brought back a little bit of joy that I hadn’t felt in two years. So, I just decided to give back large portions of commission,” she said.

Kimberly Tocco and her dog, Blue. (Submitted photo)

In addition to donating about $300,000 of her commission to clients, so far, she gives 25-percent of her commission back to first responder and military clients as well as those in need. She is considered a top producer in the Valley, selling between 40 and 50 homes on an annual basis.

“In order to really be heard. I had to be extremely successful,” Mrs. Tocco said.

“I am really proud of her because we have been through a lot. She has a greater appreciation for life,” said her husband, Pete, a Scottsdale Fire Department captain, acknowledging people’s kindness toward them .

After appearing in the debut episode of Pool Hunters on HGTV, Mrs. Tocco, a Realtor for EXP Realty, is preparing for more episodes. She even recommended other Valley agents to appear on upcoming episodes, starting with the July 27 airing.

“It really helps the Valley getting our name on HGTV. I would love to have people start watching,” Mrs. Tocco said .

She added how her tenacity caused her to do her own marketing for her real estate endeavors, which is how HGTV directors discovered her .

Through her Facebook posts and pictures she took herself, they loved how she looked on camera and how she helped her various clients.

“They want me on as many episodes I can get on,” she said. “Everything has to come together. The family has to come together.”

Independent Newsmedia News Services Specialist Delarita Ford can be reached by e-mail at dford@newszap.com.