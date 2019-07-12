Scottsdale renews wagering license for K O’Donnell restaurant

Scottsdale City Council meets at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Wagering will continue at K O’Donnell’s Bar and Grill after the Scottsdale City Council approved on consent a Teletrack establishment license renewal for the restaurant .

The restaurant, 14850 N. Northsight Blvd., originally obtained a license in 2016, which requires renewal every three years. The license allows for pair- muteul wagering — when all wagers are placed in a pool and winning bets are paid out of said pool — on telecast racing events .

The approval came at the council’s July 2 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd .

There are four offtrack betting windows at the restaurant, which licensed off-track betting operators from Turf Paradise. Turf Paradise is also responsible for the operations of the wagering window while the restaurant provides necessary security .

Scottsdale police, via a staff report to council, said there was one reported incident at the restaurant in the past year, which was a reported motor vehicle theft .

As part of the renewal application process, city staff say they reviewed criminal history of the applicant, Arizona permits and licenses, the license renewal application documents, community outreach and the request for a public hearing .

Per the revised code, this type of license must have a public hearing and the City Council ultimately decides whether or not to approve it.

The license is governed through the Scottsdale Revised Code, which has regulated pari-mutuel wagering since 1993. The city revised the code in 2009.

K O’Donnell’s Bar and Grill has been open since 2005 and also has a liquor and transaction privilege license .

The restaurant has a Teletrack wagering facility agreement with Turf Paradise, a horse racing track in Phoenix. Turf Paradise has a valid license with the state to operate off-track betting operation and to host live racing events.

