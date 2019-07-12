Scottsdale renews wagering license for K O’Donnell restaurant

Wagering will continue at K O’Donnell’s Bar and Grill after the Scottsdale City Council approved on consent a Teletrack establishment license renewal for the restaurant
The restaurant, 14850 N. Northsight Blvd., originally obtained a license in 2016, which requires renewal every three years. The license allows for pair-
The approval came at the council’s July 2 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd
There are four offtrack betting windows at the restaurant, which licensed off-track betting operators from Turf Paradise. Turf Paradise is also responsible for the operations of the wagering window while the restaurant provides
Scottsdale police, via a staff report to council, said there was one reported incident at the restaurant in the past year, which was a reported motor vehicle theft
As part of the renewal application process, city staff
Per the revised code, this type of license must have a public hearing and the City Council ultimately decides whether or not to approve it.
The license is governed through the Scottsdale Revised Code, which has regulated pari-mutuel wagering since 1993. The city revised the code in 2009.
K O’Donnell’s Bar and Grill has been open since 2005 and also has a liquor and transaction privilege license
