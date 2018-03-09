Scottsdale resident Damon Johnson joins A New Leaf

Damon Johnson, a resident and business executive in Scottsdale, has joined A New Leaf, a growing nonprofit organization with 30 locations across the Valley.
Mr. Johnson will serve as a member of the governing board of directors, with a focus on philanthropy, corporate outreach and community engagement, according to a press release. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in organizational behavior from Cornell University in New York.
He is Associate Vice President of Sales at Nationwide Insurance in Scottsdale, where he develops and supports the sales markets in four Southwest Region states.
Mr. Johnson began his career as a management consultant at Gordon Brothers Partners in New York, providing advisory consulting services and workplace systems to enhance business performance.
Recently, he served in a nationwide sales management role at Nationwide, focusing on PCIO distribution, sales innovation and district sales management before moving into his current post.
“We are delighted that Damon has joined our board at A New Leaf,” CEO Michael Hughes said in a prepared statement.
“Damon brings considerable talents, a vaunted work ethic, and deep roots in the community built from years of service to organizations, large and small. Damon’s expertise will be invaluable in helping to accelerate our mission of fighting poverty and improving the lives of vulnerable families in the Valley.”
A New Leaf is a 47-year community nonprofit organization and a recognized leader in crisis and family services with programs across the Valley — from housing to health to community services, the press release stated.
Vulnerable families receive emergency shelter, essential programs and hands-on support for a new start, transforming their lives to become independent and thriving members of the community. With a strong board and long-term dedicated leadership, A New Leaf serves as a community resource.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.