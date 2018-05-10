Scottsdale resident helps others express their words, thoughts without emojis

With the informality of social media and a “general ignorance of the rules of grammar,” thoughts are relegated to truncated words, emojis and worse, says a Scottsdale resident who helps others express their words and thoughts.
“There are no standards of ‘proper English’ or attention to effectively communicating with each other. Now the mantra seems to be: just get your thoughts out there with no effort spent on ascertaining that we write exactly what we mean,” says Scottsdale resident Honora “Honey” Levin in a prepared statement.
After discovering she had an affinity for marketing, Ms. Levin says the latest “enterprise” follows her publication of a book, “The Friction Within: How the Political Divide in America Affects Personal Relationships.”
“So writing and editing is a forte that I turned into a service to helping others for their own manuscripts, blogs or essays,” Mrs. Levin adds. “When we author a book or college essay or blog or website, grammatical correctness is essential if we want to make an impact on the reader.”
Her business called “Win With Perfect Writing” is a proofreading, editing, researching and writing service that eases the burden of people’s limited time, she says for composing written marketing material.
She and her husband moved from Philadelphia more than 25 years ago for what she called the beauty of Arizona, making Scottsdale their home since it has many different people from all around the country and world, she notes.
“Our horizons have been opened because of that and we feel blessed to be here,” says the writer whose background is in education and library science.
