Scottsdale resident killed in pedestrian, vehicle collision

An elderly Scottsdale resident has died after being struck by a black Jeep Wrangler, police officials say.
Scottsdale police officers responded to a fatal car vs pedestrian collision in the area of 68th Street and Sixth Street on Monday, March 12, after receiving a call at 8:15 p.m.
The investigation has determined that a black Jeep Wrangler was heading southbound on 68th Street when it struck a pedestrian crossing west on 68th Street at mid-block, police officials say.
The pedestrian, Raymond Elsroad, 92, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Neither impairment or speed are believed to be factors in this collision, according to police officials.
The incident is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time, police say.
