Scottsdale resident Mike Brown joins Care Fund board of directors

Scottsdale resident Mike Brown (Submitted photo)

Washington Federal Arizona regional president Mike Brown has been appointed to the board of directors for Care Fund, a nonprofit that provides mortgage and rent assistance to Arizona families who are experiencing financial hardship due to their child’s unforeseen medical illness or injury.



“While we’ve always supported the mission and organization, in 2018 our Washington Federal Foundation approved a $15,000 grant to Care Fund, which gave me the chance to see firsthand the good works they are doing across Arizona,” Mr. Brown said in a prepared statement.

“When the opportunity arose to join this group of fellow leaders as stewards and fundraisers for Care Fund, I jumped at the opportunity.”



Mr. Brown was so motivated by the organization, in addition to joining the board, he has also signed Washington Federal on as the title sponsor for Care Fund’s Desert Sky Gala, which will take place in Scottsdale in September 2019, as well as its Casino Corral, which will take place in Tucson in November 2019.

