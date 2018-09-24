Scottsdale resident selected as Quarles & Brady local managing partner

The national law firm of Quarles & Brady LLP and its firm chair Kimberly Leach Johnson announced that Leonardo Loo, a north Scottsdale resident, has been selected as Phoenix-office managing partner.

His term begins on Oct. 1, according to a press release.

Nicole Stanton, who led the office for five years while simultaneously serving as the firm’s national associate general counsel, will resume her practice full time and continue on in her role as AGC.

In addition to her litigation practice, Ms. Stanton will work with experienced Arizona land use and zoning attorney Benjamin Graff — who joined the firm in August 2018 — they will together focus on expanding the land use and zoning services currently provided by the firm’s real estate practice.

“It was my honor to lead the amazing lawyers and professional staff in the Phoenix office for the last five years. Together, we improved the value we bring to our clients meeting them where they are, gaining a deeper understanding of their business objectives and going above and beyond providing just legal expertise,” Ms. Stanton said in a prepared statement.

“Throughout my service, our commitment to diversity remained strong, including taking a leadership role as the first large law firm to sign the Unity Pledge with One Community, reaffirming our commitment that Arizona is open for business to everyone. I look forward to working with Leo to continue to build on the priorities we have established as an office over the past five years.”

Mr. Loo, who most recently served as the firm’s Phoenix Business Law Practice Group Chair, is a member of the firm’s Business Law, Finance, and International Services Law Practice Groups. He practices in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, commercial financing, international transactions, securities, and general corporate law involving clients in a wide variety of industries.

In addition to his practice, Mr. Loo currently serves on the Board of Directors for Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc., where he is the immediate past chairman. Mr. Loo also currently serves as general counsel for both the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Black Chamber of Arizona, and is a member of the Arizona Asian American Bar Association.

Mr. Loo earned his law degree from the University of Chicago and his bachelor’s degree from Stanford University.

“I am thankful for Nicole’s service to the firm and her dedication to our Phoenix office,” Mr. Loo said in a prepared statement.

“As I assume this new role as office managing partner, I see my efforts as focused in three key areas. First, our firm has enjoyed a rich history in the local legal and business community and I am eager to continue to work with our clients in providing top notch services and innovative solutions to meet their goals. The business environment is constantly changing, and I want to ensure that our services and counsel are adapting to these changes. Second, I want to deepen our commitment to our community, through our various outreach, inclusion and volunteer programs, as well as through our pro bono work. It is important that our attorneys and other team members actively engage with the communities that we serve. And finally, I am looking forward to working with my colleagues to continue to cultivate and develop our wonderful internal talent, and to assist in providing the tools to ensure that they can succeed.”

Phoenix partner Cathleen T. Yu, who also serves as the Chair of the Investor Services Team at the firm, will take over the role of Phoenix Business Law Practice Group Chair.

She represents institutional investors including foundations, universities, insurance companies, pension funds, and hospitals in connection with their investment activities, as well as clients in mergers and acquisitions and other business transactions in industries including health care, restaurant, education, financial services, manufacturing and technology.

Ms. Yu serves on the Board of Directors, Executive Committee and Finance Committee of Children’s Action Alliance. She received her law degree, cum laude, from the University of Michigan Law School and her bachelor’s degree, with honors, from the University of Chicago. Yu was featured as one of the Most Impactful Minority Business Leaders of 2017 in AzBusiness Magazine.

