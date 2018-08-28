Scottsdale resident Tammy Quarrey is named a 2018 Health Care Hero

North Scottsdale resident Tammy Querrey was recently named a 2018 Health Care Hero by a business publication.

According to a press release, the Phoenix Business Journal recognized the acute care nurse practitioner who is a director of the Cardiovascular Centers of Excellence at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital and Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.

Her award came in the non-physician category for outstanding contributions to patient care and community service, the release noted of the annual Health Care Heroes awards honoring people whose lives surround helping the community.

Ms. Querrey described working in healthcare as an opportunity to “compassionately serve our patients and families every day with the intention to improve their quality of life and truly make a significant difference in their hospital experience.”

Following a career path from hospital nurse to hospital administration, she collaborates with physicians and other caregivers to bring new technologies and procedures to Arizona, as well as clinical research, establishing partnerships to enhance patient care, the release noted.

“Tammy works tirelessly to elevate the level of care for patients at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital and Abrazo Arrowhead Campus,” said Abrazo Community Health Network CEO Frank Molinaro in a prepared statement. “Her work has been instrumental in moving cardiovascular care forward across our network.”

In 2014, she joined Abrazo Community Health Network and helped launch structural heart programs at the Arrowhead Campus and Arizona Heart Hospital, the release added.

Overseeing the hospitals’ transcatheter aortic valve replacement programs, she also helped design centers of excellence focused on six specialty areas of cardiovascular care, the release stated.

“Tammy helped bring minimally invasive alternatives to open-heart surgery to the Abrazo hospitals, created a program to ensure patients have a smooth transition from the hospital to home, and helped reinforce a caregiving culture in which every decision is made in the best interest of the patient,” Jeff Patterson, CEO Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital and Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, said in a prepared statement. “She sets a great example that what we do is not just a job, it’s a commitment to the community.”

