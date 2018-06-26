Scottsdale residents appointed to Veterans Heritage Project board

Veterans Heritage Project has announced the arrival of three Scottsdale residents to serve on their board of directors: Brig. Gen. Peter Palmer, Arch Rambeau, and Roger D. Sandeen.

The newest members bring with them extensive experience in leadership, organizational planning, and financial management, according to a press release.

Their well-positioned skills and experience will be an enormous benefit to VHP’s continuing mission of Connecting Students with Veterans in order to honor veterans, preserve America’s heritage and develop future leaders.

“I’m thrilled to have the expertise of our new board members behind us as we move into an exciting stage of growth for our organization,” said VHP Executive Director, Michelle DiMuro, in a prepared statement.

Brig. Gen. Palmer retired from the U.S. Army in 2009, and retired as General Dynamic’s Director of EDGE Innovation Network in 2017. He continues to consult with General Dynamics Mission Systems and volunteer his time with organizations, like VHP, that can benefit from his skills in analysis, operational planning, and organizational leadership.

Mr. Palmer shared his experiences as a soldier in “Since You Asked XIV, Phoenix II Edition”, VHP’s annual collection of Veteran stories, according to a press release.

Mr. Rambeau retired in 1993 from a 34-year career with General Dynamics Corporation as the senior vice president (human resources) and officer of General Dynamics Corporation.

Mr. Rambeau has extensive experience serving on both corporate and non-profit boards, and has volunteered with several non-profit organizations, including the USO, Fisher House, and the Salvation Army. He has also volunteered as a VHP Chapter Advocate for the past two years.

Mr. Sandeen, principal of RSVP & Associates, is a business consultant with 38 years of finance and information technology experience, serving in numerous positions including CFO and Chief Information Officer, the press release stated.

As a Vietnam veteran, Mr. Sandeen has a passion for veteran related non-profit organizations, having served on many boards and raising funds for the Pat Tillman Foundation and the Salvation Army. Mr. Sandeen’s story can be found in “Since You Asked XIV, Phoenix II Edition.”

Veteran Heritage Project provides middle school, high school, and college students with first-hand civic education by connecting them with veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

