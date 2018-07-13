Scottsdale residents can grab sandbags for monsoon preparedness

Sandbags are available for Scottsdale residents at select locations as part of monsoon preparedness.

Since summer monsoons can develop rapidly and cause severe localized winds and flooding, residents are encouraged to be prepared, according to a press release.

Both sand and bags are available 24-hours a day for Scottsdale residents on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

Parking lot of District 1 Police Headquarters, 7601 E. McKellips Road

Near the city’s north Corporation Yard, 9379 E. San Salvador

Solid Waste Transfer Station, 8417 E. Union Hills Drive

The city offers a variety of safety tips and resources regarding such things as free sandbags if your property is at risk for flooding, the release stated.

All the supplies and equipment — sand, bags and shovels — are located in large roll-off refuse containers at each site but there is a limit of 10 bags per household, noted the release.

Although shovels and bags will be provided by the city, residents are required to fill their own bags, the release stated, advising residents to fill the bags one-half to two-thirds full.

The release also said that the bag should lay fairly flat when filled and that sandbags are most effective when placed in front of entry points.

