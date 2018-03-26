Scottsdale residents co-chair annual Childhelp luncheon

Scottsdale residents Abby Leadon and Alexis Earnhardt will be co-chairing the 12th Annual Childhelp WINGS Fashion Show Luncheon on Sunday, April 8.
Held at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn, 5402 E. Lincoln Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., all proceeds from the luncheon will benefit Childhelp’s programs and services in Arizona, according to a press release.
The event, presented by Services Group of America, the Jane N. Mooty Foundation and Earnhardt Lexus on Camelback, will feature a full runway show with surprise celebrity models, the press release stated. ABY 15’s Nick Ciletti will emcee the event.
Founded by Paradise Valley residents Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp has brought hope and healing into the lives of countless children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping at-risk children.
Childhelp’s programs and services include residential treatment services, children’s advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. For more information visit: www.childhelp.org/wings2018.
