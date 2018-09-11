Scottsdale residents invited to Grand Ole Fashioned Picnic

Eldorado Park is at 2311 N. Miller Road. (photo by city of Scottsdale)

Grab your blanket and picnic basket and join Scottsdale residents at Eldorado park on Sep. 22, for the Grand Ole Fashioned Picnic.

There will be games, inflatables, food vendors, city informational booths and live music by “People Who Could Fly,”  an indie pop band.

They formed in 2013 and are based in Phoenix, according to a press release.

The group’s style draws influence from acts such as Walk the Moon, The 1975, Cage the Elephant and Two Door Cinema Club.

People Who Could Fly has performed with national acts including Rick Springfield, Howard Jones, Roger Clyne, and Reel Big Fish. The band also provided entertainment for The Arizona Cardinals NFL games in 2016. Their album “Neon Electric” was produced by Grammy-winner Robb Vallier (Gin Blossoms, Foo Fighters, Miranda Lambert).

The event is free to attend, and guests can bring along food and drink.

