Scottsdale rezoning makes way for apartment complex

A view of Old Town Scottsdale, which is to the west of the newly proposed downtown Scottsdale apartment complex, 75 on 2nd. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

A rezoning of four parcels comprising a 1.1-acre lot in downtown Scottsdale will allow developers to move forward with future plans for an apartment complex.

The Scottsdale City Council approved on consent the rezoning of the lot — situated at 7502 E. 2nd St. — from downtown/office residential type-2, downtown overlay and service residential downtown overlay to downtown, downtown multiple use type-2 downtown overlay.

The approval came at the Sept. 17 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

The proposed development, coined 75 on 2nd, plans to include a new apartment complex with 39 units in a three- and four-story building, according to the project narrative. The complex will feature a mix of one- to two-bedroom units ranging from 750-1,400 square feet.

Required parking is planned to be in a ground level garage, which residents can access from an alleyway in the rear of the property.

The developer, K&L Homes, made the request because the previous zoning would not have allowed for the height of the project though the density would have sufficed under the previous standards.

Under the new zoning standards, buildings can reach as high as 66 feet, which is 40 feet higher than the previous stipulations of the service residential zoning. The complex’s plans call for a height of 50 feet.

There are three office buildings on the site and the developer plans to demolish and remove the structures.

North of the lot is small scale office uses while there is an event venue to the south. East of the lot are more offices and the Scottsdale Public Library is to the west.

The Planning Commission recommended the proposal 6-0. City staff say there was minimal community response with some residents asking general questions at an open house.

