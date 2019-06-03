Scottsdale rolls out new materials to address panhandling

The City of Scottsdale will be installing temporary signs at high volume panhandling intersections encouraging motorists to donate to local agencies. (Submitted photo)

A recent street count in metropolitan Phoenix shows a continued rise in homelessness — a 22 percent increase over last year.

Along with that, the public has seen various activities that may be related to homelessness rise, including sleeping in public places, littering and panhandling.

City staff are working to direct those in need to appropriate resources while accommodating citizens’ concerns about excessive panhandling and related issues, according to a press release.

The most visible sign of that work will hit city streets soon, when temporary signs will be placed at “high volume” panhandling intersections in Scottsdale.

The signs encourage the public to donate to social service agencies rather than giving to individuals asking for money.

While handing money to someone may feel good in the moment, donating dollars instead to social service agencies that help those in need is a more effective way to address the root causes of homelessness and panhandling, the press release stated.

The city also discourages panhandling (which is not illegal) because of the safety hazards associated with it. Panhandlers may distract drivers or obstruct views, and put themselves at risk alongside busy roadways.

In addition to the temporary signs, which will be moved as needed to areas where panhandling is prevalent, city staff are distributing community resource cards to people experiencing homelessness and helping those individuals with access to social workers and job training specialists.

The city has developed a resource page for residents and others seeking more information about this challenging topic. Visit ScottsdaleAZ.gov and search “panhandling” to find links to social service agencies and programs along with legal information relating to homelessness and panhandling.

The city remains a committed partner, working with state and federal governments, non-profit organizations, faith communities, and compassionate, committed citizens to improve the lives of those in these difficult situations.

