Scottsdale school board approves 2018-19 teacher pay raise

Scottsdale public school teachers will get a pay increase this fall, district officials said in an April 3 statement.
The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board voted in favor of teacher raises at a meeting on April 3. The vote fulfills a promise made to teachers in February to increase pay by 3.5 percent for the 2018-19 school year, according to a press release.
“We are constantly reviewing our budget to see where we can reallocate funds and be more efficient,” Acting Superintendent Dr. Amy Fuller said in a prepared satement. “Teacher salaries are a top priority in the Scottsdale Unified School District, which is why the Governing Board has set an ambitious goal to increase pay by 10 percent over four years.”
Interim Chief Financial Officer Dr. Doug Virgil shared with the Governing Board that it has already surpassed that goal. Starting with the 2015-16 school year, SUSD has increased teacher pay by at least 2 percent every year, the press release stated.
In 2018-19, SUSD will allocate an additional $2 million to raise teacher salaries by 2.5 percent, on top of a proposed 1.06 percent state increase (pending legislative and gubernatorial approval), the release stated.
That brings SUSD teacher pay increases to a total of more than 14 percent in the last four years.
“SUSD recognizes the national movement underway to better compensate educators for the extraordinary work they do every day,” the SUSD communications statement said. “The district will continue to look for ways to improve teacher pay in the future.”
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.