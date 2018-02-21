Scottsdale school board approves 29 principals

Feb 21st, 2018

Coronado High School Principal, Chris Gilmore is one of 29 principals to return next year. (photo by Melissa Fittro)

On Feb. 13, the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board approved the offer of contracts to district principals and executive directors for the 2018-19 school year.

A total of 31 individuals were listed to receive contracts, according to an agenda.

In addition, a new principal for Kiva Elementary School, and the transfer of a Laguna Elementary School principal were approved during the same meeting.

The executive director positions are:

  • Sheryl Rednor, education services/executive director-teaching and learning;
  • Milissa Sackos, student services/executive director;
  • Deborah Spaulding, IT/chief systems officer;
  • Debbie Ybarra, elementary school services/executive director-elementary schools

The principals are:

  • Ann Achtziger, Saguaro High School
  • Christopher Asmussen, Mohave Middle School
  • Christopher Barnes, Anasazi Elementary School
  • Christine Bonow, Redfield Elementary School
  • Walter Chantler, Cherokee Elementary School
  • Angela Chomokos, Chaparral High School
  • Alexis Cruz-Freeman, Pima Elementary School
  • Christopher Gilmore, Coronado High School
  • Lisa Hirsch, Desert Mountain High School
  • Kathleen Hughes, Echo Canyon Elementary School
  • Tamara Jagodzinski, Hopi Elementary School
  • Terri Kellen, Mountainside Middle School
  • Kristin Kinghorn, Desert Canyon Elementary School
  • Dale Link, Desert Canyon Middle School
  • Julio Martinez, Yavapai Elementary School
  • Sheila Miller, Cochise Elementary School
  • Dominic Noonan, Cocopah Middle School
  • Matthew Patzlaff, Navajo Elementary School
  • David Priniski, Tonalea K-8
  • Charles Rantala III, Hohokam Elementary School
  • Margaret Serna, Tavan Elementary School
  • Veronica Shute-Leiper, Sequoya Elementary School
  • Shelley Slick-Hummon, Pueblo Elementary School
  • Todd Stevens, Arcadia High School
  • Lindsay Stollar Slover, Copper Ridge School
  • Grace Stombres, Cheyenne Traditional School
  • Christopher Thuman, Ingleside Elementary School

