Scottsdale school board approves 29 principals

On Feb. 13, the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board approved the offer of contracts to district principals and executive directors for the 2018-19 school year.
A total of 31 individuals were listed to receive contracts, according to an agenda.
In addition, a new principal for Kiva Elementary School, and the transfer of a Laguna Elementary School principal were approved during the same meeting.
The executive director positions are:
- Sheryl Rednor, education services/executive director-teaching and learning;
- Milissa Sackos, student services/executive director;
- Deborah Spaulding, IT/chief systems officer;
- Debbie Ybarra, elementary school services/executive director-elementary schools
The principals are:
- Ann Achtziger, Saguaro High School
- Christopher Asmussen, Mohave Middle School
- Christopher Barnes, Anasazi Elementary School
- Christine Bonow, Redfield Elementary School
- Walter Chantler, Cherokee Elementary School
- Angela Chomokos, Chaparral High School
- Alexis Cruz-Freeman, Pima Elementary School
- Christopher Gilmore, Coronado High School
- Lisa Hirsch, Desert Mountain High School
- Kathleen Hughes, Echo Canyon Elementary School
- Tamara Jagodzinski, Hopi Elementary School
- Terri Kellen, Mountainside Middle School
- Kristin Kinghorn, Desert Canyon Elementary School
- Dale Link, Desert Canyon Middle School
- Julio Martinez, Yavapai Elementary School
- Sheila Miller, Cochise Elementary School
- Dominic Noonan, Cocopah Middle School
- Matthew Patzlaff, Navajo Elementary School
- David Priniski, Tonalea K-8
- Charles Rantala III, Hohokam Elementary School
- Margaret Serna, Tavan Elementary School
- Veronica Shute-Leiper, Sequoya Elementary School
- Shelley Slick-Hummon, Pueblo Elementary School
- Todd Stevens, Arcadia High School
- Lindsay Stollar Slover, Copper Ridge School
- Grace Stombres, Cheyenne Traditional School
- Christopher Thuman, Ingleside Elementary School
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.