- Reader Services
- BizSearch
- Classifieds
- Obituaries
- Legal Notices
- Special Sections
- Enewsletter
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
Scottsdale school board approves agenda revisions for 2018
(file photo)
The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board unanimously approved reorganizing its meeting agenda order.
On Thursday, Dec. 7, the Governing Board and top district officials discussed changing the order of the agenda, moving both the public comment and information/discussion items.
The Governing Board approved the revision to their policy with a 5-0 vote during its Tuesday, Dec. 12, regular meeting at Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Ave.
The new agenda order is:
The new agenda order is expected to go into effect in January.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.