Scottsdale school board candidates to meet in forum

The three candidates running for two four-year terms on the Scottsdale school board will participate 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, in a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters Scottsdale.

Moderated by Care Lengel of the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Phoenix, candidates Patty Beckman, Jann-Michael Greenburg and Christine Schild (write-in candidate) will discuss issues during the session.

The event is free, but tickets are required and can be obtained at tinyurl.com/LWVSUSDFORUM.

Doors at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library auditorium, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd., open at 1:30. Bring a copy of ticket receipt for entry.

Those who have an interest in specific issues or have questions that they would like the organizers to include in the planning should email pinny.sheoran@gmail.com

The League of Women Voters is an all-volunteer nonpartisan organization, according to a release announcing the event.

The LWV reminds voters that Tuesday, Oct. 9, is the last day to register to participate in the general election; Oct. 10 is when early ballots will be mailed to voters; and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.