Scottsdale school board gift acceptance tops $60,000

More than $60,000 worth of gifts was accepted by the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board at its March 20 monthly meeting.
A meeting agenda shows amounts gifted to the school district range from $300 to $24,000. The cash subtotal is $51,428.64; while non-cash gifts add up to $5,300.
Additionally, $3,530.57 was accepted in gifts under $300.
The gifted items and amounts have been approved by the District Gift committee, the Governing Board agenda states. Gifts include:
- Laguna PTO – funds for instructional aides: $24,000;
- AZ Community Foundation: $5,000;
- Mountainside PTO: $5,000;
- Walmart: $1,400;
- A2R Inc.: $1,107.60;
- Charro Foundation: four donations of $1,000 each;
- Honeywell: $552.14;
- Cherokee student council: $800.
A total of $896,400.08 has been donated to the school district since July 1, 2017, the agenda shows.
