Scottsdale school board gift acceptance tops $60,000

Mar 27th, 2018 Comments:

Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board (Photo by Arianna Grainey)

More than $60,000 worth of gifts was accepted by the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board at its March 20 monthly meeting.

A meeting agenda shows amounts gifted to the school district range from $300 to $24,000. The cash subtotal is $51,428.64; while non-cash gifts add up to $5,300.

Additionally, $3,530.57 was accepted in gifts under $300.

The gifted items and amounts have been approved by the District Gift committee, the Governing Board agenda states. Gifts include:

  • Laguna PTO – funds for instructional aides: $24,000;
  • AZ Community Foundation: $5,000;
  • Mountainside PTO: $5,000;
  • Walmart: $1,400;
  • A2R Inc.: $1,107.60;
  • Charro Foundation: four donations of $1,000 each;
  • Honeywell: $552.14;
  • Cherokee student council: $800.

A total of $896,400.08 has been donated to the school district since July 1, 2017, the agenda shows.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , , , ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie