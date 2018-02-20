Scottsdale Schools accepts $220K in PTO, nonprofit gifts

The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board accepted over $220,000 in gifts at a Feb. 13 meeting.

The Governing Board accepts gifts at each of its monthly board meetings held at Coronado High School, 7601 E. Virginia Ave.

The February meeting yielded a total of $223,776.91 in gifts, according to a Governing Board agenda.

Gifts include:

  • Hopi PTO – Funds for salaries: $70,137;
  • SUSD Foundation – Funds for Quest for Excellence Grants: $40,000;
  • Desert Canyon Elementary School PTO – Funds for classroom aids: $10,141.62;
  • Copper Ridge PTO – Funds for classroom aids: $10,000;
  • Arcadia Little League – New sprinkler system for north field: $28,700;
  • AZ Diamondbacks – Chase Your Dream Grant for baseball and softball: $10,000

The total donations to SUSD since July 1, 2017, equals $836,140.87.

