Scottsdale Schools accepts $220K in PTO, nonprofit gifts

The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board accepted over $220,000 in gifts at a Feb. 13 meeting.
The Governing Board accepts gifts at each of its monthly board meetings held at Coronado High School, 7601 E. Virginia Ave.
The February meeting yielded a total of $223,776.91 in gifts, according to a Governing Board agenda.
Gifts include:
- Hopi PTO – Funds for salaries: $70,137;
- SUSD Foundation – Funds for Quest for Excellence Grants: $40,000;
- Desert Canyon Elementary School PTO – Funds for classroom aids: $10,141.62;
- Copper Ridge PTO – Funds for classroom aids: $10,000;
- Arcadia Little League – New sprinkler system for north field: $28,700;
- AZ Diamondbacks – Chase Your Dream Grant for baseball and softball: $10,000
The total donations to SUSD since July 1, 2017, equals $836,140.87.
