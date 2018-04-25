Scottsdale Schools announces closure; food served at 6 schools

The Scottsdale Unified School District will close the doors of its 29 schools on Thursday, April 26 and Friday, April 27, due to an anticipated teacher and staff walkout.
On April 19, it was announced that Arizona educators voted to walkout of Arizona’s schools — citing 10 years of underfunded schools resulting in overcrowded classrooms, crumbling infrastructure and low wages for educators.
Organizers plan for walkouts to begin Thursday, April 26.
District leadership will monitor the situation daily to determine whether schools can safely reopen on Monday, April 30, SUSD officials said in a prepared statement.
A decision on Monday’s status will be announced by 5 p.m. Friday, the statement noted. The district is expected to remain closed for the duration of the walkout.
“The district has worked closely with our schools and determined we will not have enough staff to guarantee the safe supervision of all students,” officials said.
Scottsdale Unified Nutrition Services will be serving free meals to any child 18-years-old or younger, regardless of meal status or school enrollment.
School sites that will be opened during the closures include:
- Oak Learning Academy, 7501 E. Oak St.
- Hohokam Elementary School, 8451 E. Oak St.
- Navajo Elementary School, 4525 N. Granite Reef Road
- Tavan Elementary School, 4610 E. Osborn Road
- Tonalea K-8, 6720 E. Continental Drive
- Yavapai Elementary School, 701 E. Miller Road.
Breakfast will be served 7:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesday, the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board issued a joint statement supporting the teachers, education and support staff.
“We firmly believe our educations and staff deserve better pay and we support an increase in wages,” the statement read in-part. “This board also embraces the movement to increase overall, sustainable funding for public education in Arizona.”
The letter goes on to thank teachers for raising awareness in a manner that is “constructive, professional and respectful.”
“We believe you will continue to put the educational, emotional and physical needs of our students first, and we are grateful for the patience and understanding of our community as we navigate this unprecedented challenge,” the statement said.
Both United Methodist Church and the Salvation Army Arizona announced it will offer childcare during the teacher walkouts at many of its locations.
United Methodist officials say all children are welcome.
Scottsdale United Methodist Church is at 4140 N. Miller Road. North Scottsdale United Methodist is at 11735 N. Scottsdale Road.
The Salvation Army is providing food and childcare at 17 of its corps community centers and service centers throughout Arizona, but didn’t list any Scottsdale locations.
Scottsdale Schools posted a frequently asked questions page to their website. Some of the questions and answers are:
•Will childcare be available?
No. School closures would include all services that school, including before-and-after-school programming, clubs and activities. There are limited exceptions. Please speak with your principal.
•Do I need to call in my child’s absence?
No.
•What is the impact on graduation?
Graduation would be held as scheduled. Diplomas would be issued when all requirements, such as course completion and attendance are met.
•What is the impact on prom?
If there is adequate supervision from parents and other chaperones, proms would be held as planned.
•Will athletics continue?
The district’s intent is for high school athletics to continue as scheduled, including bus transportation, but other district-run extracurricular programming may be suspended. No middle school sports.
•What transportation will be available?
There will be no bus service to closed campuses. Transportation will still be provided to students enrolled in off-campus special programs, such as EVIT and ACES.
