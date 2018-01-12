Scottsdale Schools’ educators achieve national certification

The Scottsdale Unified School District is celebrating the work undertaken over the past few years by 10 teachers who recently achieved National Board Certification.
The Scottsdale educators who achieved their certification are:
- Jennifer Antrim: Mountainside Middle School
- Bonnie Bezon: Kiva Elementary School
- Kristina Dieball: Laguna Elementary School
- Jennifer Dukelow: Arcadia High School
- Patricia Malley: Cochise Elementary School
- Michelle Peacock: Saguaro High School
- Heather Robinson: Desert Canyon Middle School
- Cathy Saraniero: Cocopah Middle School
- Julie Sparks: Desert Canyon Elementary School
- Bert te Velde: Mohave Middle School
Seven more SUSD teachers renewed their Board Certification for another 10 years:
- Allison Bosworth: Hopi Elementary School
- Megan Kraatz: Redfield Elementary School
- Jennifer MacColl: Chaparral High School
- Alicia Majercin: Pueblo Elementary School
- Brenda Nelson: Cherokee Elementary School
- Donna Sheber: Cherokee Elementary School
- Mary Pasco: Cocopah Middle School
The two groups of teachers are to be honored during the 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board meeting at Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Ave.
National Board Certification, established in 1987 by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, is a demanding, advanced teaching credential. The certification process is regarded as the finest, single professional development program in the U.S. to recognize and reward excellent teachers.
