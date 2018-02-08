Scottsdale Schools Governing Board approves interim CFO

The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board has approved the hire of Interim Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Doug Virgil.
The Governing Board approved Dr. Virgil’s appointment at a Thursday, Feb. 8, special meeting at Mohave Middle School, 8500 E. Jackrabbit Road.
Dr. Virgil has more than 23 years of experience as a business manager in Arizona school districts, according to a press release. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Cameron University, a Master of Arts degree in business from Webster University and doctoral degree in education administration and supervision from Arizona State University.
In addition to his work in school finance and operations, Dr. Virgil has taught business mathematics, economics and public school finance at the college level, the press release stated.
He is the recipient of numerous awards, including the 2014 International Eagle Award from the Association of School Business Officials International. He was also a decorated member of the United States Marine Corps.
“We appreciate Dr. Virgil’s stepping in for us at a time of need,” Superintendent Dr. Denise Birdwell said in a prepared statement. “He brings decades of experience and exceptional financial stewardship to the Interim CFO position. We look forward to working with him.”
Dr. Virgil will begin work immediately, while the district conducts a search for a permanent CFO, the press release stated.
Former Chief Financial Officer Laura Smith resigned on Jan. 26 amid an ongoing internal review.
The Governing Board approved Dr. Virgil’s hire with a 5-0 vote.
