Scottsdale Schools honors Charro Foundation for financial contributions

The Scottsdale Charros were honored at the Scottsdale Unified School District last month for their 2017-18 financial contributions to the local education system.

Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board President Barbara Perleberg read a statement aloud, highlighting a number of areas the Scottsdale Charros have made an impact.

The Charro Foundation works closely with a number of organizations which share our passion to strengthen our communities and build a better future for Scottsdale children.

In attendance at the Governing Board’s monthly meeting at Coronado High School were Scottsdale Charros, Executive Director Dennis Robbins, Education Committee Chairman Jason Klonoski, former Education Committee chair Rick Carpinelli, 2018 Banquet Chair Ed Campbell and Charros members at-large including former Board Member George Jackson.

“As this is the final Governing Board meeting of the academic year, we thought it would be fitting to take a moment to publicly recognize an outstanding community organization upon whose support and initiatives the Scottsdale Unified School District relies,” Ms. Perleberg said at the meeting.

“Please welcome the The Scottsdale Charros have been an integral part of the greater Scottsdale community for nearly 60 years. In that time, they have done so much, and the impact of their work is felt far and wide.”

Avenues of support listed by Ms. Perleberg included technology advances in SUSD classrooms, student character-development programs and high school robotics.

“Providing professional development opportunities for teachers and staff, standing behind student career and technical education organizations and providing students of all ages with the chance to enjoy what it’s like to stand on a professional baseball field and meet former greats of the game, the Charros are synonymous with Scottsdale and SUSD,” Ms. Perleberg’s statement read.

“Through their many and varied grant and scholarship opportunities, we are able to celebrate our dedicated teachers, honor our outstanding students, support the next generation of educators and grow future critical-thinkers, artists, authors, musicians, scientists, entrepreneurs and mindful, lifelong learners.”

The 2017-18 funding initiatives by the Scottsdale Charros totaled $282,000. This includes:

Future Teacher Scholarship recipients

Scottsdale Community College Scholarship

Liaison Funding Program

Outstanding Educator and Student check presentations

Education Grants

Liaison Grants

Project Graduation

Robotics Teams – World Championship Funding

32nd Annual Outstanding Students & Educators Awards Banquet

iTeachAZ

SUSD Showcase Sponsorship

All City Athletics Banquets

