Scottsdale school’s jazz choir named Noon Salute winner

The Cocopah Middle School Jazz Choir won $1,000 and is recognized as one of the best choirs in the Valley after Fulton Homes named them as the February winner of their Noon Salute program.
Under the direction of Mimi Boarders, the premiere group on the Cocopah Middle School campus, 6615 E. Cholla Street, received the check from the Tempe-based home builder on March 6, according to a press release.
“Cocopah Middle School Jazz Choir is one of the best groups in the Valley,” said Fulton Homes CEO Doug Fulton in a prepared statement.
“Throughout the years we have had received many wonderful responses to Noon Salute from students, band directors, principals, parents and homebuyers. Every performance of the National Anthem by these students – whether it is an orchestra, band or choral group – is unique.”
Formed in 2009, the Scottsdale choir is an after school, audition-based club for seventh and eighth grade choir students who have input on the style of music learned and are ambassadors of the school’s choir program, the release noted.
Their past performances include professional sporting events, private holiday parties, community and school events, and an “unforgettable performance with the rock legend group Foreigner,” detailed the release.
For the seventh consecutive year, Fulton Homes has partnered with 94.5 KOOL FM for its popular Noon Salute program. Noon Salute recognizes local middle school and high school music programs that submit their rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Weekly, a winner is chosen to have their performance played on KOOL FM at noon every day. At the end of each month, one of the weekly winners are awarded a $1,000 check from Fulton Homes. Each band’s performance is available at http://kool.cbslocal.com/fulton-homes-noon-salute/ for all to hear.
