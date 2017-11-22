Scottsdale Schools revises names of two elementary schools

Two Scottsdale Unified School District elementary schools will be altering their names to better reflect the curriculum model occurring within their classrooms.

During a regular Nov. 14 Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board meeting, the district’s elected officials approved the name changes.

The school formally known as Hohokam Traditional School, will now be called Hohokam Elementary School; and Pima Elementary School will now be called Pima Traditional School.

On May 4, 2010, the governing board approved the revision of Hohokam to a traditional school. However, the school has chosen a more conventional philosophy and is being renamed to reflect that conventional philosophy. Likewise, on March 21, the Governing Board approved the rebuilding of Pima Elementary School as a traditional school, opening in 2018, a district staff report states.

Hohokam Elementary School is at 8451 E. Oak St., and Pima Traditional School is at 8330 E. Osborn Road.

