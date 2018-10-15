Scottsdale Schools’ superintendent search forums planned

The Scottsdale Unified School District has announced five community forms scheduled Oct. 23-25 for the public to define qualities desired in the next superintendent.

The superintendent search firm, McPherson and Jacobson, will be holding these forums to collect feedback from the public and stakeholders on what attributes they would like to see in a superintendent for SUSD, according to Public Information Officer Amy Bolton.

The meetings are scheduled to be:

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, Arcadia High School auditorium, 4703 E. Indian School Road;

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, Cocopah Middle School cafetorium, 6615 E. Cholla St.;

7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, Coronado High School Auditorium, 7501 E. Virginia Ave.;

7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, Mountainside Middle School Auditorium, 11256 N. 128th St.;

7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, Saguaro High School Auditorium, 6250 N. 82nd St.

Anyone is welcome to attend these forums taking place in each learning community, and the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board will use the feedback gathered at these forums as guidance to help narrow down the list of qualified applications for the incoming board to consider in January 2019.

A SUSD timeline shows that the superintendent search is to conclude after the new year, with a superintendent selection date earmarked for Jan. 28, 2019.

For more information visit susd.org/forum.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.