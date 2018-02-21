Scottsdale Schools to issue RFP for district athletic trainers

District officials at Scottsdale Unified School District have approved a request for proposal for athletic trainers.
Scottsdale Unified School District approved the RFP issuance on the Governing Board’s Feb. 13 consent agenda.
The purpose of the RFP is to seek a qualified vendor(s) with specific knowledge to provide sports medicine athletic training coverage to the five high schools, according to the Governing Board agenda.
Services are to include, but not be limited to: providing in-service training and staff development for coaches and supply personnel in treating minor injuries and evaluations for other medical conditions to aid in sensible medical referrals.
Trainers would need to be qualified and willing to teach one or two sections of Career and Technical Education Sports Medicine courses during the school day as an elective option for students, the agenda states.
Additional services will include a medical doctor for all varsity football games and providing each sport with pre-seasonal and seasonal training and conditioning to athletes.
Competitive sealed bidding is not practicable or advantageous to the district, therefore competitive sealed proposal method will be used.
“For this procurement, it is necessary to compare different price, quality and contractual factors, to conduct discussions with the offerors and to award a contract in which price alone is not the determining factor,” the agenda states.
