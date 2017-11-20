Scottsdale Schools updates elementary science materials

Scottsdale Schools’ kindergarten through eighth students will be receiving updated science kit materials, following governing board approval on Nov. 14.
During a regular Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board meeting, the board approved the $250,000 K-8 science kits on consent.
The need to update the science materials in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms is essential to stay current with the instructional shift in science education, according to a district staff report.
“The Arizona Department of Education is encouraging districts/teachers to adhere to these instructional shifts known as 3-D Learning,” the report states.
The additional materials will support these shifts by increasing rigor and relevance through the use of skills such as critical thinking, creativity and communication.
The National Research Council’s Framework for K-12 Science Education was released in 2011, and Arizona Science Standards is expected to release its new state standards soon.
The Arizona Science Standards were last updated in 2004, and much has changed since then, including a new emphasis on how to teach science, the staff report states. The review committee for the Arizona science standards is using the Framework as a primary source to modify and update the new standards of Arizona students.
