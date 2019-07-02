Scottsdale Schools wraps up video surveillance upgrades across all campuses

Scottsdale Unified School District headquarters is at 7575 E. Main St. in Scottsdale. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Scottsdale Unified School District is completing the final phase of upgrading video surveillance at its 29 campuses.

At a June 11 SUSD Governing Board meeting, elected officials approved the allocation of $389,228 for the third phase of the upgrade and expansion of video security project.

In 2016, SUSD voters approved a $229 million bond request, with $3.09 million allocated for school safety measures. The video upgrade and expansion is one component of the school security measures; upgrading and expanding the existing video security system.

Video surveillance of a campus assists district officials in addressing the safety and security of students and staff during school hours and at all after school activities and programs, a SUSD staff report states.

Prior to the video expansion program, SUSD had separate video systems at its various sites. The project is providing:

Adding 256 cameras across 29 schools;

Adding video servers at 33 sites;

Providing a unified system for video surveillance at 29 schools and six support sites; and

Providing on-site access and remote access to real-time footage.

The first two phases of this project are complete. Phase 1 was upgrades at elementary and middle schools; and Phase 2 was upgrades at high school and support sites. The final phase will upgrade pre-existing cameras at all sites in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Phase 3 will consist of 621 new cameras, with a total cost of $389,228 including the cameras, mount cost, cabling and installation and tax.

SUSD officials say the presence of visible surveillance cameras at strategic locations deters thefts, vandalism and illegal activities.

“Real-time monitoring of surveillance systems allows us to take quick action in case of emergencies,” the staff report states.

