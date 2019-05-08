Scottsdale seeks feedback on proposed veterans commission

Two veterans who served in the Korean War were a part of the Parada del Sol Parade. (Independent Newsmedia/Bret McKeand)

The City of Scottsdale is seeking public input as it drafts an ordinance to establish a municipal veterans commission.



In February, the Scottsdale City Council directed staff to establish a veterans commission that will advise the council on matters related to veterans, advocate and promote veteran services, and recognize veterans and their contributions to the community and the nation.



The first step is drafting an ordinance that will formally establish the commission and set forth its duties and responsibilities.



The city is seeking the public’s input on the draft ordinance. There are several ways you can comment:



Attend a public information meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 23, city’s Community Design Studio, 7506 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Email: Communications and Public Affairs Director Kelly Corsette

Write: Kelly Corsette, Communications and Public Affairs director, City of Scottsdale, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Call: 480-312-2336.

The City Council is expected to decide whether to adopt this ordinance at its Monday, July 1, meeting. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the City Hall Kiva, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

