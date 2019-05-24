Scottsdale seeks public input on becoming more bike friendly

The Scottsdale Transportation Department is hosting two public meetings with the hope of finding a way to bump the city’s status as a bike-friendly community.

As it sits, the city is one of 39 communities across the nation to have a rating of gold or higher from the League of American Bicyclists for bicycle friendliness. The city has a goal to reach platinum, according to a press release.

In order to find ways to reach this goal, the transportation department is looking for input from the community. In these meetings, residents will have a chance to share their thoughts.

The first meeting is slated for 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at the Community Design Studio, 7506 E. Indian School Road. The second will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at the Mustang Library, 10101 N. 90th St.

The department claims the city has 174 miles of bike lanes and 129 miles of paved shared use paths, which has allowed it to reach its high ranking of bike friendliness.

