Scottsdale Sister Cities Association gets four-year, $60K contract

Scottsdale City Council awards a four-year contract totaling $60,000 to The Scottsdale Sister Cities Association.

An annual fee of $15,000 for the four-year agreement was approved at an early summer meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., according to a city staff report, stating that funds were included in the city council’s adopted fiscal year 2018-19 operating budget.

The organization is required to submit quarterly and annual reports to city staff under its agreement, including providing a brief narrative of the program’s continued progress and expenditure report.

According to the report, Scottsdale Sister Cities Association organization — financially supported by the city indirectly since 1994 and directly since 2001 — requested an increase of the annual fee from $10,000 a year to $15,000 for a four-year sole contract in 2016, as no other organization provided similar endeavors.

Also, the city’s current contract with nonprofit Global Ties Arizona, formerly Arizona Council for International Visitors, requires that office space is provided along with phone answering services during regular business hours; in addition to arranging local, professional programs for leaders, specialists, and businesses from abroad whose visits are sponsored by the U.S. State Department, the report stated.

The Scottsdale Sister Cities Association is a nonprofit organization promoting the city “as an ambassador of international friendship and goodwill,” detailed the report of the mission accomplished through student, educational, cultural, economic development effort with the help of 120 members, 40 of which regularly participate in organizational activities.

A sole, local affiliate of Sister Cities International, the ambassadorship organization promotes Scottsdale by strengthening municipal and economic development partnerships between the city and existing, or new designated Sister Cities, advancing cultural and educational exchanges, the report outlined.

International partnerships include the following active sister cities: Alamos, Sonora, Mexico; Interlaken, Switzerland; Cairns, Queensland, Australia; Kingston Ontario, Canada; Haikou, Hainan, China; Marrakech, Morocco; Killarney, Ireland; and Uasin Gishu, Kenya.

