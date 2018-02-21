Scottsdale Sister Cities president speaks to world travelers

The Desert Chapter of the Circumnavigators Club is holding its last meeting of the season at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, at the Arizona Country Club.
Funds are raised through the Club’s Foundation to potentially send an Arizona State University undergraduate student on a competitive, vetted research project while doing a circumnavigation.
April’s featured speaker is Lisa E. White, president of Scottsdale Sister Cities. Cost for the luncheon is $35, and the deadline for reservations is Wednesday, March 28.
For more details and to reserve, send an email to: Circumnavigatorsdesertchapter@yahoo.com.
Guests are welcome at chapter events, and membership applications are encouraged and will be available the day of the event.
The club was founded in New York City in 1902 and has as its mission education, philanthropy, and socialization.
Qualifications for membership require that one has circumnavigated the globe in one direction, crossing every meridian.
