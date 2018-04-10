Scottsdale Sister City seeks runners for Jungfrau Marathon

Interlaken, Switzerland, the Sister City to Scottsdale since 1999, is inviting two marathon runners to participate at its 26th Jungfrau Marathon set for Saturday, Sept. 8.
The Jungfrau Marathon is one of the world’s most beautiful, alpine marathons, with the start in Interlaken at 1,731 feet and the finish on the Kleine Scheidedgg, at 6,400 feet, according to a press release.
The course leads past the emerald-green waters of Lake Brienz, through traditional villages and along the scenic backdrop of the iconic Eiger, Monch and Jungfrau peaks.
The town of Interlaken is offering each of their five Sister Cities two race entries for the marathon on Sept. 8, with three hotel overnights. Also, those guests will be treated to a mountain railway excursion to the world famous Top of Europe, the Jungfraujoch, and to a joint dinner with the runners from other Sister Cities.
For more information, contact Max Haechler via swissconsul@aol.com or per phone 602-432-0100. Deadline to register is April 30.
