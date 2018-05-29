Scottsdale slates June 12 property tax levy public hearing

A public hearing on Scottsdale’s proposed property tax levy will occur before final budget adoption, scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Scottsdale City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

The city of Scottsdale will increase its primary property tax rate – from $0.4956 per $100 of assessed value up to $0.5316 in Fiscal Year 2018-19.

“Mainly because of the 2 percent statutory adjustment for fiscal year 2011-12 through fiscal year 2016-17, the average homeowner in Scottsdale will pay up to about 13 percent more in primary property tax next fiscal year. Individual experiences may differ based on unique property variances,” according to a release.

About 11 cents of every dollar in property taxes paid by Scottsdale property owners goes to the city.

The remaining 89 cents goes to public schools, Maricopa County, community colleges and various special taxing districts.

And of the 11 cents of every dollar paid by Scottsdale property owners, more than half (6 cents) goes to support voter-approved bond programs, according to the release.

The amount of property tax paid is based on two factors: the tax levy set by the city and the assessed value of the property as determined by the county.

The city treasurer’s office at 480-312-2427 can answer questions regarding the city property tax levy or other budget issues.

In compliance with section 42-17107, Arizona Revised Statutes, the city of Scottsdale is notifying its property taxpayers of Scottsdale’s intention to raise its primary property taxes over last year’s level. Scottsdale is proposing an increase in primary property taxes of $3,311,098 or 11.72 percent.

For example, the proposed tax increase will cause Scottsdale’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $53.16 (total proposed taxes including the tax increase). Without the proposed tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would have been $47.58, according to the release.

This proposed increase is exclusive of increased primary property taxes received from new construction.

The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides, according to the release.

