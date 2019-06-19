Scottsdale Stadium enters next phase of improvements

Scottsdale Stadium is home to the San Francisco Giants during the games of the Cactus League. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Scottsdale recently made several moves surrounding the future of Scottsdale Stadium’s ongoing renovations and an extension of the Giants’ stay in the municipality.

The Scottsdale City Council approved on consent two separate items — one regarding facilities and sublease agreements and the other regarding a construction manager at risk contract for the stadium — at its June 11 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

In March, the City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the San Francisco Giants and the Scottsdale Charros requiring financial commitments from the three entities for the first phase of the Scottsdale Stadium renovation project. The city estimates the first phase to cost $50.6 million.

The stadium, which opened in 1956, sits at 7408 E. Osborn Road. In 1992, the structure underwent a complete rebuild with a renovation in 2005. The stadium typically hosts spring and fall baseball games.

The Giants have called Scottsdale Stadium home for spring training since 1984, while the Scottsdale Scorpions of the Arizona Fall League use the facility later in the year.

Baseball facilities agreement

The council agreed to four points on the first item. The first was a baseball facilities agreement between the city, the San Francisco Giants and the Scottsdale Charros. The second was a sublease contract for the Giants to use the Papago Baseball Facility for its player development program.

The San Francisco Giants have their spring training at Scottsdale Stadium. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The last two points included a cash transfer of $650,000 from the capital improvement plan stadium improvement intergovernmental fund and the stadium capital improvement fund to a newly-established operating cost center called Scottsdale Stadium Maintenance and Operations in the special programs fund.

The council also approved a budget appropriation transfer of $518,300 from the Scottsdale renovations project to the cost center.

The city enacted a baseball facilities agreement in 2005 that expires in 2025. As part of the renovations, the parties agreed a new long-term baseball facilities agreement would come forth.

This new 25-year agreement, which will run through 2044, lays out the Giants and Charros will have use of the stadium during the spring training season, running from Jan. 1 to March 31.

Outside of those dates, the city can use the facility at its discretion though the Giants may reserve the facility during this time subject to schedule and permitted fees.

Other provisions include capital funding contributions for phase 1 improvements; increased annual payments from the Giants and Charros to the city for maintenance, replacements, utilities and custodial services; rules for scheduling the use of the stadium; and the requirement of the Charros ability to expend their net revenues from the agreement to benefit the city and residents through local charities.

Another point in the agreement is the Giants desire to move from Indian School Park to Papago Park in Phoenix. With this, Indian School Park will return to a full community park after February 2021.

In late 2018, Scottsdale entered into a lease agreement with Phoenix for the use of the Papago Baseball Facility. The city offered the Giants a sublease agreement for the team to use and development the facility.

Construction agreements

As for the construction agreements, the council approved a contract modification with Hunt Construction Group for $16,566,729 for design-build manager construction services. The guaranteed maximum price 2 for these services will include the costs for construction of the remaining Phase 1 improvements of the Scottsdale Stadium renovations project.

Council also approved three budget appropriation transfers totaling $22.2 million from three capital contingency budgets.

This includes over $15.55 million from additional available budget appropriation in the capital improvement plan; over $4.06 million from the CIP contingency for future grants; and over $2.53 million from the CIP airport contingency for future grants.

These appropriation transfers, city staff state in a report to council, will include $2.5 million from both the Giants and the stadium’s concessionaire.

The remaining $17.2 million from municipal property corporation bonds that will be issued with debt service payments from an annual allocation from the tourism development fund and capital contributions from the Giants and Charros.

Some of the key elements of phase 1 include a new multi-story, multi-use facility that will serve as a clubhouse during the spring training season; shade improvements in right field Charros Lodge area; and main entry plaza upgrades.

