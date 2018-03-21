Scottsdale steakhouse installs Executive Chef Wemlinger

Scottsdale restaurant Bourbon & Bones has announced steak connoisseur Kevin Wemlinger as new executive chef of the modern, upscale chophouse.
Drawn to the lively ambience of Bourbon & Bones, Mr. Wemlinger is enthusiastic about bringing his national expertise to the popular Old Town Scottsdale steakhouse where he says collaboration is key and input from all staff is welcome, according to a press release.
Chef Wemlinger joins the world-class staff including General Manager Frank Schneider, former General Manager of Mary Elaine’s at The Phoenician, the renowned AAA Five Diamond resort. He aims to uphold and reinvent dishes, the press release stated, keeping the menu as fresh as the chophouse and bar’s lively ambience.
Raised in West Lafayette, Indiana, Mr. Wemlinger began cooking at a young age, preparing dinner for his family. A visual learner, he gleaned how to prepare special recipes simply by watching his mother cook, the press release stated.
This sparked what would become a more than 20-year career in the restaurant industry.
He attended Purdue University’s renowned School of Hospitality and Tourism Management program and quickly began his career at the area’s top steakhouse, Mountain Jack’s, as a line cook. He soon worked his way to restaurant supervisor.
His hard work paid dividends as he became a sought-after leader in the steakhouse genre of the restaurant industry, the press release stated, leading high-end establishments across in the country including Sullivan’s Steakhouse, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Donovan’s Steak & Chop House and Morton’s The Steakhouse in Indianapolis, Houston, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Tucson and Phoenix before ultimately arriving and calling Arizona home in 2008.
Bourbon & Bones is at 4200 N. Scottsdale Road.
