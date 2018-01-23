Scottsdale streamlines Planning and Development Services website

Launching a commercial development or even starting a home improvement project can seem daunting at times.
Do you need a permit? What about approvals? Where do you get that information?
Scottsdale recently revised its Planning and Development Services website to make getting those answers easier.
The site incorporates more videos, step-by-step explanation graphics and is organized so visitors can quickly find the information they need.
“Our goals are to deliver quality services and meet our customers’ needs,” said Randy Grant, Scottsdale’s Planning and Development Services director. “Our customers want information that is easy to understand and accessible. The changes we are making to the website help us achieve that.”
Visitors to the website will now see quick links to the city’s map center, which can provide layers of information about what’s taking place in their neighborhood, city services and details about land parcels such as zoning and flood insurance boundaries, according to a press release.
Some of the biggest changes are reflected in three new website sections that cover development process and services. There are now separate areas for home improvements, residential development and commercial development.
Grant said those areas generate the most inquiries to the Planning and Development Services Department, so it made sense to break them out on the website.
Visitors to the sections will find new features, such as a video that spells out what does and what does not require a permit. If a project does require a permit, then step-by-step instructions are provided on how to get one.
During the online process, there are quick links to access required forms and to check on the progress of existing projects.
Links to other areas managed by Planning and Development Services are also listed, such as Long Range Planning, Historic Preservation and Green Building.
