Scottsdale student forced to withdraw money at gunpoint; suspect on the loose

A Chaparral High School student is reportedly safe after he was forced at gun point to drive to two ATMs on his way to school in north Scottsdale, Monday, Jan. 22.
A 17-year-old male student was confronted in the parking lot of a convenience store at Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard at 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning, according to Scottsdale Police Officer Kevin Watts.
The victim was forced at gun point to drive to two separate banks in attempts to withdraw cash from the ATM, Officer Watts said.
“The victim was released unharmed and drove to his school where he contacted the police department,” Officer Watts said in a Jan. 24 written response to questions.
“Detectives are actively investigating this case, and the only description available thus far is an older white male with a gray/brown beard and wearing a yellow plaid shirt and jeans.”
Chaparral High School Principal Dr. Angela Chomokos penned a letter on Monday alerting parents to the incident that occurred.
“One of our Chaparral students was robbed on the way to school,” she wrote. “The student called 9-1-1, and the Scottsdale Police Department came to the Chaparral east student lot to investigate the incident.”
Dr. Chomokos noted the school and Scottsdale Unified School District are committed to ensuring student safety. Scottsdale Unified School District Public Information Officer Erin Helm echoed a similar sentiment.
“The safety of students is always our primary concern, not only while on campus but also on the way to and from school,” she said in a Jan. 24 email. “Chaparral and SUSD will cooperate with police for anything they may need for their investigation.”
Thus far this is an isolated event, as no other incidents match the specifics of this case, Officer Watts noted.
“With that said, we always recommend that our residents and visitors be aware of their surroundings at all times,” he said.
