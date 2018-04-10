Scottsdale student Kira Householder receives national honor

The National Society of High School Scholars recently announced that Chaparral student Kira A. Householder, of Scottsdale, is selected as a member.
The organization’s founder/chairman Claes Nobel, a senior member of the family to establish the Nobel Prizes, made the announcement. The esteemed society recognizes top scholars who demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment, according to a press release.
“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Kira has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” Mr. Nobel said in a prepared statement. “Kira is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
Those selected automatically become lifetime members at the time of of their initial membership, the release noted. From high school to college and career, the national organization connects outstanding young scholars with the resources needed to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to suport their growth and development,” NSHSS President James W. Lewis said in a prepared statement. “We aim to help students like Kira build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
For more information, go to: ww.nshss.org.
