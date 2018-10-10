Scottsdale theater screens Arizona premiere of ‘Who Will Write Our History’

The Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival and Jewish Bureau of Education of Greater Phoenix will present the Arizona film premiere of the documentary “Who Will Write Our History” in Scottsdale.

The event will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Harkins Shea 14 Theater, 7354 E. Shea Blvd.

In November 1940, days after Nazis sealed 450,000 Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto, a band of journalists, scholars and community leaders decided to fight back with their words. They were led by historian Emanuel Ringelblum and known by the code name Oyneg Shabes.

“More than three quarters of a century since the Oyneg Shabes Archive was buried in milk cans and boxes on the eve of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, the powerful story finally is being told on screen,” according to a release.

Written, produced and directed by Roberta Grossman and executive produced by Nancy Spielberg, the documentary mixes the writings of the Oyneg Shabes archive with new interviews, rarely seen footage and dramatizations to transport viewers inside the Ghetto and the lives of the 60 Jewish resistance fighters.

Ms. Grossman will attend the Arizona premiere and host a question-and-answer session with the audience after the screening.

“I believe ‘Who Will Write Our History’ tells the most important unknown story of the Holocaust,” Ms. Grossman stated in the release. “My aim in making this film was to fulfill the wishes of the members of Oyneg Shabes, to ‘scream the truth at the world,’ and to be remembered.”

Ms. Grossman has written, directed and produced more than 40 hours of film and television, including the 2018 Netflix documentary, Seeing Allred, about women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred.

The Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival is “the Valley’s longest-running film festival of any kind and recognizes the importance of reaching out and supporting the community as a whole,” according to the release.

“Part of our mission is to increase the sense of cohesiveness among all Jews in the Valley,” stated Barry Singer, the festival’s co-executive director. The 23rd Annual Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival is scheduled for Feb. 10-24.

Tickets for the 95-minute documentary premiere may be ordered at bjephoenix.org or at the BJE office at the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.

