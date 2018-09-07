Scottsdale transit IGA includes hybrid paratransit system funding

Scottsdale City Council has approved an intergovernmental agreement with the regional public transportation authority for more than $300,000, which is earmarked for transit services.

The agreement, worth $307,802, was approved on consent at an Aug. 28 Scottsdale City Council meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

Intergovernmental agreements with the Regional Public Transportation Authority has been authorized by Scottsdale City Council for more than three decades, according to a city staff report.

The new master service agreement with the transportation authority covers the operating cost modifications to:

Provide fixed route bus service; and

Provide paratransit services.

Planned service changes for October 2018 or April 2019 are not reflected in the current IGA, and will be amended after the October transit changes are finalized.

Paratransit is a shared-ride, door-to-door transportation service for designated passengers.

Since July 2016, Scottsdale has been participating in a new regional paratransit service program, in which a contractor would transport all participants traveling through more than one service area to their designation using one vehicle. Previously, these trips required participants to change vehicles at city borders, causing difficulty for people who must use paratransit for transportation.

The change in service will not only provide better service for people with disabilities, the city staff report states, but also reduces the city’s annual cost for the service.

The transit service budget authority for this agreement was in the amount of $325,680 for fiscal year 2018-19 budget. According to the city staff report, the difference of $17,878 in what was budgeted versus the amount of the contract will be utilized this fiscal year. The transit changes in October is anticipated to utilize the apparent savings, the staff report stated.

