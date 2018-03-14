Scottsdale unveils interactive map of city construction projects

Residents can use a new interactive map to find city construction projects near them and learn about Scottsdale’s plans for building and improving infrastructure like roads, parks, fire stations and water facilities.
The “Investing in Our Scottsdale” map allows users to browse or search by address and pinpoints transportation, recreation, public safety, stormwater and water projects, according to a press release.
It includes project summaries and links to detailed pages that offer updates and additional information about the infrastructure being built in Scottsdale.
Scottsdale residents are also seeing redesigned construction project signs featuring the “Investing in Our Scottsdale” logo as the city seeks to elevate public awareness about city infrastructure investments, a release states.
Short project update videos shared online are part of the enhanced communication efforts as well.
In addition to the new construction projects map, Scottsdale residents can find more information about activity around them via the Scottsdale Interactive Map, a separate application loaded with data about places and services in Scottsdale.
The Scottsdale Interactive Map is organized in themes that include construction activity, development requests, building permits and code enforcement notices; public amenities like parks, schools and hiking trails; and municipal services like trash and recycling collection dates, legislative districts and voting precincts.
Another feature is historic aerial photographs dating as far back as 1969 in some areas. Residents can find the map at http://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/construction.
