Scottsdale Water gets recognized for championing sustainability

From left: Scottsdale Water Public Information Officer Nicole Sherbert, Scottsdale Mayor W.J. “Jim” Lane, Scottsdale Councilwoman Suzanne Klapp, Scottsdale Water Executive Director Brian K. Biesemeyer, Grady Gammage Jr. founder of Gammage and Burnham and lead judge for the Arizona Forward Environmental Excellence Awards. (Submitted photo)

Scottsdale Water received the Crescordia Sustainability Champion Award at Arizona Forward’s 39th Annual Environmental Excellence Awards and 50th anniversary gala.

Held on Sept. 21 in Phoenix, the Sustainability Champion Award recognizes an organization or program that has created a culture of sustainability in the organization and community, demonstrated a meaningful impact in advancing sustainable programs, and serves as a model for environmental leadership, according to a press release.

“Being named Sustainability Champion by Arizona Forward – especially on the momentous occasion of their 50th anniversary – is truly an honor,” said Scottsdale Water Executive Director Brian K. Biesemeyer in a prepared statement.

“Scottsdale Water is committed to exemplifying our vision of water sustainability through stewardship, innovation and people, and this award is a testament to our long-term success in achieving that goal.”

Scottsdale Mayor W.J. “Jim” Lane, who attended the Arizona Forward Environmental Excellence Awards Gala, commended Scottsdale Water for setting the highest standard for water utilities.

“Scottsdale Water is truly an industry leader. Their commitment to not only safeguarding Scottsdale’s water quality and supply, but to fostering innovation and stewardship in the industry as a whole makes the utility a true Sustainability Champion,” he said in a prepared statement.



Arizona Forward recognized the utility’s history of innovative programs for environmental stewardship and leadership, including:

Scottsdale’s Advanced Water Treatment Plant at the Scottsdale Water Campus, which was the first Arizona facility to implement indirect potable reuse and has enabled Scottsdale to recharge over 70 billion gallons of ultrapure water into our area aquifers over the last 20 years. This month, the facility became the first in the state, and only the third in the nation, to be permitted for direct potable reuse – allowing for the direct consumption of recycled water.



Scottsdale Water Conservation Office – one of the longest running water conservation programs in the state – will mark 40 years of helping Scottsdale residents and businesses be more water wise in 2020.



Scottsdale Water’s Choose Tap! campaign is aimed at increasing consumption of tap water as a safe, affordable alternative to bottled water. The centerpiece of the campaign is the Choose Tap Water Trailer, which provides chilled tap water at city events, and 20 bottle-filling stations installed around the city.



Scottsdale Water’s leadership in energy management. Scottsdale holds the state’s second largest allocation of renewable hydropower generated from Hoover Dam, representing approximately 12.7 percent of the annual energy use at the Scottsdale Water Campus, and is the largest participant in the APS Peak Solutions for Business demand reduction program.

