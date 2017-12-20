Scottsdale Water helps customers save money, water with rebates

Scottsdale Water can help customers save money and water for the new year with rebates.
Funds are limited and deadlines are approaching for customers to take advantage of rebates available to save water and money in-and-outside their homes, according to a press release.
Customers are encouraged to apply soon. Restrictions apply to all rebates and rebates are limited to funds availability, the release noted.
Scottsdale Water rebates for WaterSense installations include:
- Up to $75 rebate per toilet since WaterSense toilets use only 1.28 gallons per flush, which is 20 percent less than the federal standard of 1.6 gallons per flush.
- Up to $25 per showerhead since WaterSense showerheads use 2 gallons or less per minute as standard showerheads use about 2.5 gallons per minute.
- Up to $200 per urinal since WaterSense urinals use less than half a gallon per flush and other devices may use as much as 4.5 gallons per flush.
- Up to $250 per controller/timer since Smart irrigation controllers/timers tailor watering schedules to local weather data and landscape conditions.
The deadline for installation rebate applications is April 30.
Rebates for removing water-intensive features:
- Up to $1,500 Scottsdale Water rebate for removing an in-ground pool or spa since pools typically evaporate their entire volume each year.
- Up to $1,500 Scottsdale Water rebate for removing warm-season turf since turf needs about 75 percent more water than desert-adapted Xeriscape landscaping.
- Up to $250 Scottsdale Water rebate for removal of salt-based water softeners that dump tons of salt in to the recycled water supply that must be removed before it can be reused.
All removal rebates are subject to pre-approval and applications must be received by Feb. 28, 2018.
To see full program requirements and apply online: ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “rebates.”
