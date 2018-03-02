Scottsdale woman dies after residential fire on Thomas Road

Mar 2nd, 2018 Comments:

(File Photo)

A Scottsdale woman died Tuesday, Feb. 27 after police and fire units responded to a residential fire at 7407 E. Thomas Road.

Fire Personnel extricated 64-year-old Debbi McCombs from the home but despite life-saving efforts, fire and hospital staff could not save her, according to a Scottsdale Police report. Ms. McCombs was a resident of the home, police say.

The Scottsdale Police and Fire departments are now investigating the origin and circumstances surrounding the fire. Police say they will provide informations and updates as they become available.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie