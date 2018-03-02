Scottsdale woman dies after residential fire on Thomas Road

A Scottsdale woman died Tuesday, Feb. 27 after police and fire units responded to a residential fire at 7407 E. Thomas Road.
Fire Personnel extricated 64-year-old Debbi McCombs from the home but despite life-saving efforts, fire and hospital staff could not save her, according to a Scottsdale Police report. Ms. McCombs was a resident of the home, police say.
The Scottsdale Police and Fire departments are now investigating the origin and circumstances surrounding the fire. Police say they will provide informations and updates as they become available.
