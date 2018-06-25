Scottsdale women honored at Desert Diamond Awards

Scottsdale firms were among those celebrated for success by the National Association of Women Business Owners, Phoenix Chapter at its annual Desert Diamonds Awards.

More than 150 members and their guests recently honored the successes of the past year and recognized the contributions of its members and corporate partners.

“All of our members deserve thanks and recognition for all they do throughout the year to support our chapter and other women in business,” said Ronit Urman of Urman Enterprises, 2018-19 NAWBO Phoenix President.

“The anticipation turned into special moments of celebration as companies and individuals were honored with the sparkling 2018 Desert Diamonds Awards in eight categories.”

Connie Colella of CoCo Communications and Wendy Anderton of Global Ties AZ were among those honored from Scottsdale.

Business Impact Award

For the first time, NAWBO Phoenix honored a company from outside its NAWBO membership that was making a big impact in the community, according to a press release. Anna Sepic of AMS REnatus Investing, Phoenix, received the 2018 Desert Diamonds Award in this category.

Ms. Sepic has a for-profit company that focuses on providing housing to a niche market: refugees. With each group having specific needs and various cultural differences that must be addressed, that makes for a continually changing dynamic.

She also runs a nonprofit to host and coordinate all the support programming specific to certain groups, and well as general classes and orientations open to everyone.

Corporate Partner of the Year: Wells Fargo, Phoenix, represented by Christine Joseph

In addition to sponsoring NAWBO and hiring NAWBO members for various events and programs, Wells Fargo also sponsors AZCREW (Arizona Commercial Real Estate Women) and other local women’s organizations. The company has a strong Women’s Team Network organization within Arizona Wells Fargo that provides free access to seminars and events promoting leadership, education, and community service for its women team members.

Business Owner of the Year: Connie Colella, CoCo Communications, Scottsdale

As a videographer/editor, Ms. Colella has always approached her clients with the utmost professionalism, utilizing her experience, creative direction and attention to detail to make them shine on camera. This in turns helps them portray their businesses in the best possible light and get measurable results. Ms. Colella feels that she is contributing to their success by helping them increase sales from the quality promotional videos she creates for them.

Bridge Builder: Phaedra Earhart of Farmers Insurance, Gilbert

Ms. Earhart believes in servant leadership and empowering others to step into their full potential. She initiated alliances with WOWOB, ATHENA Valley of the Sun, Empowered PhXX, and the Rise Up Program, a diversity and inclusion program funded with a grant from the Kauffman Foundation through ASU.

Unsung Hero: Wendy Anderton of Global Ties AZ, Scottsdale

Ms. Anderton is very service oriented and has contributed to nearly every committee this year, the press release stated. She does the work because she has gained so much from NAWBO. Anderton is always willing to give to NAWBO in whatever way she can, including offering her office for meetings.

Spirit of NAWBO Sisterhood: MaryLynne Christman of Collaborative Event Management, Phoenix

Ms. Christman loves meeting so many wonderful women from so many different industries and businesses. She enjoys building relationships and breaking down barriers, and she loves the authenticity of it. Christman also appreciates saving money with the National Program – NAWBO Perks.

Member of the Year: Angela Garmon of ARG Coaching & Consulting, Gilbert

Prior to serving on the board, Ms. Garmon served NAWBO Phoenix in the capacity of Neighborhood NAWBO co-chair and also served on the programming committee. After joining the board, she sought to create a stronger NAWBO presence in the Valley. Garmon continually has conversations with leaders in various organizations to introduce them to NAWBO.

Young Professional of the Year: Shatha Barbour of Hera Hub, Phoenix

It took almost two years to officially open doors for Hera Hub Phoenix, a spa-inspired co-working space that is a professional workspace designed by women for women. Ms. Barbour spent the years and months that led to the opening building and fostering relationships with not only the cities of Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe, but also with individual women business leaders and organizations, the press release stated.

“In addition to the Desert Diamonds Awards, I presented Presidential Awards to three members who provided extra help and support to me last year as their president and to our organization,” said Julie Cook, 2017-18 NAWBO president, in a prepared statement.

“Cindy Gordon of Business Rescue Coaching, Angela Garmon of ARG Coaching & Consulting, and Wendy Anderton of Global Ties AZ each gave above and beyond in their service to our organization and deserved every bit of this recognition.”

Also recognized at Desert Diamonds were the five graduates of NAWBO’s 2017-18 nine-month Mentoring Program: Debra Brunk, Radix Nutrition & Wellness; Barbara Chatzkel, New River Group – The Body Language Pro; Tamara Murphy, Winerd Entertainment, LLC; Carmen Payne, Transformational Life Coaching LLC; and Yasaman Tasalloti, Dr. Yasaman Tasalloti PLLC

