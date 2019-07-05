Scottsdale’s Citizens’ Climate Lobby praises Rep. Schweikert

Arizona Rep. David Schweikert, Republican, has joined the bipartisan House Climate Solutions Caucus, drawing praise from the Scottsdale chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

U.S. Congressman David Schweikert.

“We’re thrilled that Congressman Schweikert has stepped up to become a leader on the climate issue,” Jeanne Weir, co-leader of the Scottsdale CCL chapter, said in a prepared statement.

“By joining the Climate Solutions Caucus, he is sending a message that it’s time to set aside partisan differences and find a way to reduce the heat-trapping emissions that threaten future generations.”

The Climate Solutions Caucus was established in early 2016 to “serve as an organization to educate members on economically-viable options to reduce climate risk and protect our nation’s economy, security, infrastructure, agriculture, water supply and public safety,” according to documents filed with the Committee on House Administration.

In recent years the caucus has welcomed dozens of members from both parties. In the current Congress, the group is co-chaired by Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) and Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL).

The caucus is genuinely bipartisan: No one can join without a member of the other party coming on board at the same time, a press release states.

“It’s important to have a judgment-free space where Republicans and Democrats can come together and find common ground on this critical issue,” CCL Executive Director Mark Reynolds said in a prepared statement.

“The Climate Solutions Caucus provides that space and can act as an incubator for bipartisan legislation that helps preserve a livable world. With climate-related disasters escalating year after year, it’s obvious that we need to enact solutions that reduce the risk of climate chaos.”

Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a non-profit advocacy organization with more than 300 chapters in the U.S., works to bridge the political divide on climate change by building support for a national, market-based approach to reduce carbon pollution.

