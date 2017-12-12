Scottsdale’s ‘Downtown Spotlight’ video series launches

Scottsdale Economic Development, in partnership with the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce, unveiled its new video series that celebrates and promotes downtown small businesses in Scottsdale.
The program details were unveiled at the quarterly Downtown Small Business Gathering event held Oct. 18, at the Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, according to a press release.
The video series was created to bring more value and awareness of local small businesses in the community in 90 second video promotions. More than 40 applications were received and five were selected, including Sip Coffee and Beer House, Heaven Art Gallery, The Rusty Spur Saloon, JoyRides AZ, and LevRose Commercial Real Estate.
“We are thrilled with the feedback and interest from the business community and look forward to producing more videos that highlight the quality of businesses located in downtown Scottsdale,” Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Hiegel said in a prepared statement.
The videos will be made available online over the next several weeks on social media outlets including the Economic Development Department’s YouTube Channel, Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce website, Scottsdale Video Network, Channel 11 and each business selected will have the ability to promote through their various media channels.
Interested businesses still have an opportunity to complete the online application and the selection team will determine which businesses are selected for the next round, for consideration for future videos, depending on available funding.
The next Downtown Small Business Gathering event will be 7:30-10 a.m. Jan. 17, 2018, at the Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 N. Marshall Way.
This session will focus on why social media is critical to business, featuring an exciting panel discussion with area marketing experts and followed by an interactive training session so you can learn how to immediately begin harnessing the power of social media for your own business, the press release stated.
This series of workshops is aimed at bringing together stakeholders in Scottsdale and highlighting initiatives and programs supporting the growth of small and entrepreneurial businesses.
Registration for the Jan. 17 event can be found by visiting ScottsdaleChamber.com and clicking on events.
